Owls’ field hockey head coach resigns

Temple University head field hockey coach Susan Ciufo-Bennett announced Wednesday night she will immediately resign from her position due to mental health and family reasons after leading the team for two seasons, according to a press release from Temple Athletics.

Associate head coach Michelle Vittese will take over as interim head coach for the 2021 season, according to the release.

Ciufo-Bennett is thankful for her time in the Owls’ program, especially the moments spent with the student athletes, who she now considers to be her forever family, she said.

“Being the head coach of the Temple field hockey team has been a life transforming experience,” Ciufo-Bennett wrote. “This team has proven that they are resilient and can break any barriers that are put in front of them.”

Ciufo-Bennett won 15 games in her time as head coach and led the Owls to qualify for the No. 4 seed in the Big East Conference Tournament last season, the first time the program qualified since 2016.

Vittese, who has served as Ciufo-Bennett’s top assistant for the past two seasons, was a three-time All-American at the University of Virginia and had an eight-year career with the United States Women’s National Field Hockey Team, according to the release.

The Owls will begin practicing this week, and their schedule for this season has not been released.