Temple takes down Quinnipiac in overtime, clinching a Big East Tournament spot

Temple Field Hockey (10-7, 4-3 Big East Conference) defeated Quinnipiac (6-10, 2-5 Big East Conference) Friday afternoon at QU Field Hockey Stadium 3-2. The Owls entered the game in fourth place in the Big East and with the final tournament slot, but the win clinched their playoff spot.

Quinnipiac tied the game with just more than a minute remaining to send it to overtime. However, midfielder Myrthe Schuilenburg answered back as she put home the game-winning goal with two minutes left in overtime, sending the Owls to their fourth straight Big East Tournament.

KEY MOMENTS

Temple had the first high-quality scoring opportunity midway through the first quarter on a run out by midfielder Kate Miller, but Bobcats goalkeeper Cristina Torres saved the shot by midfielder Caitlyn Amsden.

Temple earned the first two penalty corners of the game with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, and midfielder Devin Kinzel put the second one in the net to give Temple a 1-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Molly Frey saved the first Quinnipiac shot two minutes later, keeping the score 1-0.

Forward Lucia Pompeo was able to sneak the ball behind Frey to tie the game at 1-1 late in the second quarter.

In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Kinzel scored her second goal giving Temple a 2-1 lead.

Amsden had a chance to extend Temple’s lead with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Torres made the save, keeping Quinnipiac’s deficit at one.

Forward Sophia Pompeo scored the equalizer for Quinnipiac with just over a minute remaining in the game to send it to overtime.

Frey made a key save with five minutes left in overtime to keep Temple’s hope alive.

Temple earned a penalty corner but Torres saved midfielder Tess Muller’s shot.

With less than three minutes left Temple earned another penalty corner. After the Bobcats saved defender Alizé Maes’ shot, Schuilenberg controlled the rebound and scored the game-winner.

BY THE NUMBERS

Temple outshot Quinnipiac 10-7, and the Owls had four of their shots in the overtime period.

The Owls also outpaced Quinnipiac in penalty corners, getting five while holding the Bobcats to only two.

Both goalies played strong games, with Frey making three saves and Torres notching four.

Muller and Maes each finished with two assists.

Kinzel was an offensive force, scoring two goals, and firing off three shots.

ON TAP

Temple returns back to Howarth Field to close out the regular season against Lafayette (10-5, 4-1 Patriot League) Sunday Oct. 29 at noon.