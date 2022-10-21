Owls fall to Monarchs in conference matchup

Temple Field Hockey outshot Old Dominion 12-6 but were unable to score a goal in their 2-0 loss on Friday afternoon.

Temple Field Hockey (11-5, 3-3 Big East Conference) fell to No. 14 Old Dominion University (12-2, 5-1 Big East Conference) 2-0 in a back-and-forth Big East matchup on Friday night at the Temple Sports Complex. The Owls generated multiple offensive chances but could not capitalize on the opportunities, drawing four penalty corner attempts and not scoring on any of them due to strong defense from the Monarchs.

KEY PLAYS

Just seven minutes into the first quarter, Old Dominion senior midfielder Delphine Le Jeune scored on the first penalty corner attempt of the game, putting the Monarchs up by one.

scored on the first penalty corner attempt of the game, putting the Monarchs up by one. Three minutes later, Old Dominion got their second corner of the game. Le Jeune had an open shot, but Temple senior goalie Molly Frey came up with her first save of the game to keep the Monarchs in the lead by one.

came up with her first save of the game to keep the Monarchs in the lead by one. Three minutes into the third quarter, Old Dominion junior forward Marlon De Bruijne scored on a penalty stroke, putting the Monarchs up 2-0 early in the third quarter.

THE NUMBERS

Frey finished with one save, upping her season total to 40.

Le Jeune finished with one goal, her 13th of the season.

De Bruijne finished with one goal, her 13th of the season.

WORDS FROM THE TEAM

“Taking that drive to win in the final seven minutes and applying that to the full 60 minutes against UConn is crucial,” said freshman midfielder Agustina Tucceri.

“There’s a lot of key points that we need to work on still, and learn from this game and apply it moving forward,” said sophomore midfielder Tess Muller.

WORDS FROM COACH

“Of the two goals that went in, one was a stroke and the other one was that corner,” said head coach Michelle Vittese. ”Either way, we played well and anyone watching that game, you can see that so I definitely am proud of that.”

ON TAP

The Owls will look to bounce back from their loss when they take on Big East rival No. 11 University of Connecticut (11-4, 5-1 Big East Conference) on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. in Storrs, Connecticut.