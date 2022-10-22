Temple grieves the death of two students

The university is encouraging students to utilize Tuttleman Counseling Services for support.

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours.

John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.

Jones was known to have an impressive GPA, Anderson wrote. The Jones family is asking for donations to the Juvenile Research Diabetes Foundation.

Zachary Hofstaedter, an honors student and sophomore undeclared major in the Bachelor of Fine Arts program, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 20, wrote Honors Program advisors Amanda Neuber, Seth Finck, Zach Martin, Shannon Martin, Jackie Lopez, and Bryant Simon in an email to Honors students today.

The Honors Program expressed theirs and the university’s sympathies and instructed those who know any students close to Hofstaedter to email the Dean of Students Office. The Honors Program may share more details about the situation.

Anderson and The Honors Program Advisors both encouraged students to utilize Tuttleman Counseling Services for support.