Owls lose fourth straight in 2-0 loss to Bulls

Temple Women’s Soccer (1-9-4, 0-6 The American Athletic Conference) suffered their sixth straight conference defeat in a 2-0 loss to the University of South Florida (8-6-0, 5-1 The American) on Thursday night. The Owls have yet to capture a win in conference play this season with only two more games remaining.

KEY PLAYS

In the 30th minute, Bulls’ sophomore midfielder Chiara Hahn set up a pass for sophomore forward Serita Thurton who buried a shot in the bottom of the net to put the Bulls up 1-0.

At the 57th mark of the match, USF sophomore defender Vivianne Bessette and graduate forward Meghan Root passed around the defense before finding junior midfielder Rosalia Muino Gonzalez, scoring the second goal of the night for the Bulls.

THE NUMBERS

Temple sophomore goalkeeper Kyla Burns finished with 11 saves on the night, putting her total on the season to 86 saves.

Temple had a total of two shots while USF had 25 shots.

This is the ninth game of the season where the Owls have been scoreless in a game.

Five Owls competed during the entire match without a substitution.

ON TAP

The Owls look to capture a conference win in their final home game of the season against the East Carolina Pirates (7-7-2, 2-3-1, The American) at the Temple Sports Complex on Sunday, Oct. 23rd at 12:30 p.m.