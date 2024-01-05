Chris Shaw named Temple Women’s Soccer’s next coach

Former Robert Morris University head coach Chris Shaw will take over as the head coach of Temple Women’s Soccer after Nick Bochette’s dismissal on Nov. 1.

Temple has hired former Robert Morris University head coach Chris Shaw as its next Women’s Soccer head coach, the university announced in a press release Thursday evening.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the Temple Women’s Soccer program and cannot wait to get started,” Shaw wrote in the release. “I am looking forward to the challenge of rebuilding and creating a competitive program that competes for championships in the American Athletic Conference.”

Shaw has served as a head coach at four programs across the last 15 years, including Robert Morris, UNLV, Barton College and Mount Olive. He is the winningest coach in UNLV’s program history and boasts a 158-117-20 record as a head coach.

In 2023, Shaw led Robert Morris to a 12-5-3 and a run in the Horizon League Tournament, qualifying for the semifinals before falling to Northern Kentucky.

“I am excited Coach Shaw accepted the opportunity to come to Temple to lead our program,” wrote Athletic Director Arthur Johnson in the release. “He has an impressive track record of turning programs around while pushing his teams to excel in the classroom. I want to thank the search committee for their service to bring strong candidates to campus.”

Temple dismissed former head coach Nick Bochette on Nov. 1 after a four-year tenure, totalling a 12-23-11 record and 2-13-3 record during the 2023 season.