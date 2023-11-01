Nick Bochette dismissed as Women’s Soccer coach

Temple Women’s Soccer head coach Nick Bochette will not return next season, Temple Athletics announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

“I would like to thank Coach Bochette for his service to Temple University and the women’s soccer program over the last four seasons and wish him the best in the future,” wrote Athletic Director Arthur Johnson in the announcement.

Bochette joined the program during the 2020-21 season, following a coaching stint at Albany that included a conference tournament championship.

Bochette struggled during his four-year tenure on North Broad, with a 12-37-11 record. Bochette especially struggled in conference play, as he finished with a 4-28-0 record against the American Athletic Conference and lost his last 20 games.

“I leave Temple with a great amount of gratitude for the student-athletes, who competed hard and the coaches and staff who worked tirelessly for the program the last four years,” Bochette wrote in the announcement. “I wish nothing but the best in the future for all of Temple athletics and its student-athletes.”

A national search for the next head coach will take place immediately.