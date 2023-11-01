November 1: Basketball Preview

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

01 November 2023 , , , and Podcast, The Playbook

A breakdown of the TTN basketball preview, field hockey’s chances in the Big East Tournament, and a breakdown of the men’s soccer game against SMU. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Ryan Mack, Johnny Zawislak, and Jaison Nieves.

Declan Landis

Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.

Ryan Mack

Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.

Johnny Zawislak

Johnny can be reached at john.zawislak@temple.edu. Follow Johnny on Twitter @JZawisBTB.

Jaison Nieves

Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.

Pablo Rouco

