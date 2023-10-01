Temple drops third straight game in overtime loss

Despite having several opportunities to score in regulation, Temple was shut out in 1-0 loss to Monmouth.

Temple Field Hockey (6-5, 1-2 Big East Conference) lost 1-0 to Monmouth (7-3, 2-0 Costal Athletic Association) Sunday at So Sweet A Cat Field. The Owls extended their losing streak to three games.

Temple’s offensive struggles remained apparent, as the team has been shut out in each of its last three games. There was no shortage of opportunities for the Owls, as they racked up a season high in shots, but they could not get by Monmouth goalkeeper Jesse Eiselin.

KEY MOMENTS

Temple earned back-to-back penalty corners with five minutes remaining in the first quarter, but Monmouth’s defense stopped shots from Temple backs McKenna Burkhardt and Alizé Maes.

Just three minutes into the third quarter, Temple goalkeeper Molly Frey made a save off a Monmouth corner to keep the game scoreless.

Frey made two more key saves on consecutive corners from Monmouth midway through the third quarter.

Temple had an opportunity to get on the board four minutes into the fourth quarter, but Eiselin saved two shots from Maes and midfielder Tess Muller.

In the final two minutes of regulation, Frey made two more saves to keep Monmouth off the board.

The Owls earned three penalty corners in the final minute, but they did not convert on any of them. The teams went into overtime tied at zero.

Monmouth had a penalty corner within the first minute of overtime, but the Temple defense held strong.

Six minutes into overtime, Monmouth midfielder/forward Sofia Fouces finally got a shot by Frey to give the Hawks the walk-off 1-0 win.

THE NUMBERS

Temple lived in the circle, firing off 22 shots, with 15 on goal.

Eiselin saved all 15 shots on goal, while Frey had a strong performance, saving seven of eight shots on goal from Monmouth.

Temple won the corner battle 11-8, but the team failed to convert on all 11 opportunities.

Six Temple players had multiple shots, and Burkhardt led the way with four.

ON TAP

Temple will stay on the road as it takes on Big East rival Providence (5-5, 0-3 Big East Conference) at Lennon Family Field Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.