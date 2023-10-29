Temple wins regular season finale against Lafayette

Temple Field Hockey (11-7, 4-3 Big East) defeated Lafayette (11-6, 5-1 Patriot League) 1-0 Sunday in its regular season finale. Midfielder/forward Tess Muller’s second-half goal helped the Owls close the regular season on a high note.

KEY PLAYS

With less than a minute left in the first quarter, Temple was given a penalty corner, which was its second opportunity for a clean shot on goal. Muller found defender Alizé Maes, who fired two shots but missed both.

Lafayette had a penalty corner with five minutes left in the second quarter, and Temple goalkeeper Molly Frey made a save to maintain her shutout.

Goalkeeper Emma Garvey kept Lafayette alive at the beginning of the fourth quarter, as her block on midfielder Caitlyn Amsden meant the score stayed tied.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Muller took a shot that rocketed past Garvey, and the Owls took a 1-0 lead.

Temple allowed just one final shot from Lafayette, and defender Lilly Petersen made a defensive save on midfielder Laine Delmotte.

THE NUMBERS

The Owls kept constant pressure on the Leopards, doubling their total shots 8-3 while having the same number of shots on goal.

Frey earned her fifth shutout of the season, which puts her in the top three in the Big East in shutouts.

Lafayette finished with two penalty corners to Temple’s one, but the team could not break through. This is just the second game the Leopards have been shut out this season.

The Owls won five of their last six games to close the season, finishing third in the Big East.

ON TAP

Now, Temple moves on to the Big East Tournament at Howarth Field starting Nov. 3, with the Owls playing Old Dominion (12-5, 6-1 Big East) Friday at 4 p.m. The two teams played more than a month ago when the Monarchs picked up a 1-0 win.