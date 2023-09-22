No. 19 Temple falls to Old Dominion in defensive battle

Temple is shut out for the third time this year, losing to its AAC rival 1-0 Friday.

Temple Field Hockey (6-3, 1-1 Big East Conference) fell to Old Dominion (3-5, 1-1 Big East Conference) 1-0 Friday afternoon at L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk, Virginia. Entering the game, Temple was on a four-game winning streak, and its No. 19 ranking was its highest ranking since 2014.

Despite another strong defensive performance, Temple’s offense was unable to get on the scoreboard, as Old Dominion’s second-quarter goal from attacker Sanci Molkenboer was all the Monarchs needed to pull out a win.

Key Moments:

Temple had the game’s first penalty corner early in the second quarter, but Alizé Maes’ shot was saved by Monarchs goalkeeper Suus Broers.

Temple goalkeeper Molly Frey made back-to-back saves five minutes into the second quarter to keep the game scoreless.

Molkenboer put in her fourth goal of the season to give Old Dominion a 1-0 score with just over a minute left in the second quarter.

The Numbers:

Frey held strong, saving three of the four Old Dominion shots on goal.

Temple only earned one penalty corner compared to Old Dominion’s five.

The Owls’ offense struggled, managing to get just one shot off in the game.

This loss marks the ninth straight game that Temple has lost to Old Dominion, dating back to 2016.

On Tap:

The Owls return home to take on No. 9 Liberty (8-1, 2-0 Big East Conference) Sept. 29 at 1 p.m at Howarth Field.