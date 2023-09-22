Men’s Basketball releases AAC schedule

Temple will play each of the new AAC members starting Jan. 4.

Temple Men’s Basketball announced its American Athletic Conference schedule Friday, which is the rest of the team’s schedule following the release of its non-conference schedule three weeks ago.

The Owls will play 18 conference games this season, including games against each of the six new members of the conference: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UTSA and North Texas.

Conference play will start on the road when the team faces South Florida Jan. 4. The Owls will then travel to North Texas for the first time on Jan. 13 and head to SMU Jan. 16. They will face East Carolina Jan. 28 to close out the month and continue the trip to take on Tulane Feb. 4.

The Owls will play FAU for the first time ever on Feb. 15. FAU made it to the Final Four last year, losing 72-71 to San Diego State on a buzzer-beater.

Temple will then face Wichita State on Feb. 25 and Rice on Feb. 28. The team will close out the regular season visiting UTSA on March 10.

Temple’s home slate starts Jan. 7 against Wichita State at The Liacouras Center. They’ll take on East Carolina Jan. 10, Rice Jan. 20 and USF Jan. 24 at home within the month.

The Owls will face Memphis Feb. 8 and Charlotte Feb. 11. Then, UTSA will visit The Liacouras Center for the first time Feb. 18. Temple will close out the regular season home schedule by taking on Tulsa Mar. 2 and UAB Mar. 7.

The announcement also included the dates for the AAC Championship, taking place in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 13-17.