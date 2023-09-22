JoAnne Epps’ funeral to be held next Friday

The Temple community is invited to honor the president’s life at The Liacouras Center next week.

Updated 9/22 at 5:07 p.m.

President JoAnne Epps’ funeral will be held at The Liacouras Center on Sept. 29, the university announced in a social media post Friday.

There will be a public viewing for the community on Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at which point the funeral service will begin.

All undergraduate and graduate classes will be canceled that day. Students in the schools of Dentistry, Pharmacy, Medicine, Law, and Podiatric Medicine, should check with their respective schools regarding classes and clinical activities, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in a message to the Temple community Friday afternoon.

Complimentary parking will be offered in the Liacouras Garage on 15th Street near Montgomery Avenue and the 15th Street Lot next to Pearson and McGonigle Hall.

Epps, 72, suddenly passed away after collapsing during a university event on Sept. 19. A community vigil was held at the Bell Tower on Sept. 20, which students and faculty attended to commemorate Epps’ legacy.

The Board of Trustees will remove “Acting” from Epps’ title and recognize her term as the 13th president of the university at the regularly scheduled board meeting Oct. 10. There will also be a fund established in Epps’ name.