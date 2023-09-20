Temple plans to name interim president in the coming days

Mitchell Morgan and other university leaders met Wednesday morning to discuss Temple’s next steps.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Temple plans on naming an interim president in the next one to three days following the sudden passing of Acting President JoAnne Epps on Tuesday, Board of Trustees Chairman Mitchell Morgan told The Temple News.

Morgan and other university leaders held an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to discuss Temple’s next steps. Most of the meeting was spent remembering Epps and sharing stories of the late president, Morgan said.

Temple leaders have also discussed removing “Acting” from Epps’ title, putting her portrait with every other previous president and creating a resolution to take care of her husband, Jay.

“Her DNA was Temple Made,” Morgan told The Temple News after Wednesday’s vigil for Epps.

Epps suddenly passed away after collapsing on stage at a university event Tuesday afternoon. Temple announced its search for a new president on Sept. 7. The university hopes that there will be a permanent solution in nine months to a year, Morgan said.