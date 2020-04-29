Liacouras Center to wind down patient intake

The makeshift hospital accepted its first COVID-19 patient on April 20.

Temple University’s Liacouras Center will stop receiving COVID-19 patients within two weeks, Mayor Jim Kenney announced today, only a week after the makeshift hospital accepted its first patient.

The center will also send current patients home but continue to host Department of Defense personnel working in area hospitals and be ready in case it needs to re-open to patients, Kenney wrote.

“With few patients, a stabilizing of the case number, and sufficient bed capacity at hospitals, we don’t see the need for a surge facility in the foreseeable future,” he wrote.

Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said earlier this week that Philadelphia appeared to be past its peak of cases of COVID-19, a strain of the coronavirus, PhillyVoice reported.

The city announced in March that the Liacouras Center, a multipurpose facility on Main Campus, would be set up to receive overflow patients from area hospitals.

