Kerrie Lorenz named Big East Conference Offensive Player of the Week

Lorenz took a redshirt year in 2018 due to a hand injury sustained in the summer.

For the first time since 2014, a Temple athlete has received Offensive Player of the Week honors from the Big East Conference.

Redshirt-freshman midfielder Kerrie Lorenz recorded five points in three games as the Owls went 2-1 to start the 2019 season. Lorenz scored a goal in each of the first two games and added an assist on junior midfielder Dani Batze’s game-winner against La Salle University on Sept 1.

“I worked really hard throughout the summer, and I think it’s paying off,” Lorenz said after practice on Sept. 4.

Lorenz did not play in 2018 season after she broke her hand the summer before her freshman year started, she said.

Coach Susan Ciufo said that between spring practice and fall preseason, Lorenz’s fitness increased dramatically. “When she just kept bringing it every day to practice and her fitness made a tremendous change, she earned the spot,” Cuifo said.

Lorenz tied for sixth place in total points in the Big East conference. She leads the Owls in points.

Ciufo is excited to have Lorenz’s “unique skill set” contribute to the team for the next three seasons, and for Lorenz to continue growing as a player.

“She’s pretty special with her ability to eliminate defenders,” Ciufo said. “She has a phenomenal shot on goal as soon as she reaches the circle line. It’s really hard to read for goalkeepers. So she’s definitely somebody that’s really unique in the ability to score, in the ability to eliminate, and the ability to make things happen in our attacking 25 [yards.]”

Ciufo said she considered moving Lorenz to a forward position, but believes Lorenz is very valuable as a midfielder because she makes Temple’s attack “threatening.”

Lorenz started playing field hockey at the age of 8 for Take Care of Your Own (TCOYO) Hockey, where she was a member throughout her field hockey career.

“She was just a natural when she was young,” said Sandy Szilassy, the co-founder and director of TCOYO. “I think she played U16 when she was nine.”

Szilassy said Lorenz was very coachable and “got better each time she touched the ball.”

“I think that helped my foundation of being a field hockey player to moving on to other teams and a higher level,” Lorenz said.