Unable to find offense, Temple loses 3-0

Temple Women’s Volleyball dropped its second straight game in straight sets to Rice.

Temple Volleyball (15-9, 5-7 American Athletic Conference) fell to Rice (15-7, 9-3 American Athletic Conference) in a 3-0 blowout Sunday afternoon. Temple could not find an aggressive offense, which Rice capitalized on to dominate the game.

The loss marks the second straight loss for Temple after a three-game winning streak.

KEY PLAYS

In the first set, Rice went on three separate runs, cruising to a first-set win at 25-8.

In set two, Temple attempted to keep Rice from going on any major scoring runs. After a 3-0 Rice run, Temple called a timeout to try and stop Rice’s momentum.

Temple’s inconsistent offense continued in the second set, failing to score more than two points in a row. Rice won the second set 25-14 and took a threatening 2-0 lead.

Back-to-back kills in the third set by middle blocker Chelci Banks and outside hitter/middle blocker Olivia Vance and a Rice attack error gave Temple its first 3-0 run of the match.

A kill by outside hitter Taylor Davenport ended a 7-0 Rice run, hoping to give Temple much-needed momentum.

An ace by defensive specialist Gaby Mansfield sealed the match for Rice, winning the set 25-14 and the match 3-0.

THE NUMBERS

Temple struggled to apply the pressure with their offense, hitting .027 with only 22 kills. Rice had more than double Temple’s kills with 48 while hitting .351.

Rice outside hitter Danyle Courtley led her team with 14 kills. Davenport had seven kills but hit .000, while Vance followed with six kills.

Temple was not far behind Rice in blocks, with Temple having five and Rice having seven.

Libero Nia McCardell had 18 of Rice’s 67 digs, and libero Falanika Danielson had 12 of Temple’s 49.

ON TAP

The Owls will attempt to find momentum when they return to McGonigle Hall to face South Florida (13-10, 7-5 American Athletic Conference) in a double-header Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 12 p.m.