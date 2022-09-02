Owls lose to nationally-ranked Cavaliers

Temple University field hockey lost their first game of the season against No. 12 ranked University of Virginia on Friday night in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After a back and forth start to the game, University of Virginia graduate student midfielder Annie McDonough scored a goal at the 17-minute mark, giving the Cavaliers the only score of the night.

The Owls (2-1, 0-0 Big East Conference) struggled to apply offensive pressure as they were outshot 11-3 by No.12 Virginia (2-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Following a scoreless opening quarter, the Owls and Cavaliers traded shot opportunities. The best chance for Temple came from a fast break, where senior forward Tali Popinko had a clean look, but the shot went just wide of the net.

Following Popinko’s shot on goal, it was all Virginia, as Temple struggled to clear the ball from their zone, and Virginia was able to keep them to the outside and force turnovers.

Just two minutes and eleven seconds into the second quarter, the Cavaliers continued to push the ball into the attacking third, and drew a corner, their third of the game. After an initial shot from sophomore midfielder Noa Boterman, McDonough deflected the shot for her first goal of the season.

A bright spot for the Owls came from senior goalie Molly Frey, who delivered a strong performance against one of the top teams in the nation, facing eleven shots, four of which were on net.

Frey kept the Owls in the game late into the fourth quarter, and gave them a chance to earn a win, however the offense was not able to hit their stride against the Cavaliers.

The Owls will stay in Virginia for the weekend, as they will face off against Longwood University (1-2, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) on Sunday Sept. 4 at noon in Farmville, Virginia.