Temple field hockey hires Susan Ciufo as next coach

Susan Ciufo has been named Temple University’s new field hockey coach, Athletic Director Patrick Kraft announced Thursday.

Ciufo previously coached field hockey at Stonehill College – a Division II program in Easton, Massachusetts – the past four seasons where she amassed a 54-27 record.



Ciufo’s teams made the NCAA Division II Tournament in three of her four years at Stonehill.



“I am truly grateful and excited to be named the head field hockey coach at Temple University,” Ciufo said in a press release on Thursday. “Temple is a special place and I feel extremely fortunate to share my passion, knowledge, and love for the game. I am confident that there is potential for this program to excel, both in the Big East and nationally.”



“I’m excited to welcome Susan as head coach of our field hockey program,” Kraft said. “She set herself apart with her passion for coaching, desire to succeed and her emphasis on developing the student athlete as a whole. …I believe she is the right person to restore a culture of winning for Temple field hockey.”



Prior to her time at Stonehill, Ciufo was an assistant coach for two seasons at Drexel after spending the 2011 and 2012 seasons at Lehigh University in the same role.



Temple’s previous field hockey coach, Marybeth Freeman, stepped down in November after a 2-16 record in 2018. Freeman left with a 21-55 overall record in her four years at Temple.



Ciufo started every game for Drexel’s field hockey team while she attended from 2007-10. After graduating, Ciufo played on the United States Indoor Field Hockey team from 2011-15.



Assistant coach Ross Gilham-Jones, who joined the team midway through the 2018 season, was named interim head coach following Freeman’s departure. It is unknown if he will remain on Temple’s coaching staff.

