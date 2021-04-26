TSG president, Vice President inaugurated

Bradley Smutek, a junior history major, and Samantha Quinlan, a sophomore media studies and production major, were inaugurated as student body president and TSG vice president, respectively, in a livestreamed event from Founder’s Garden around 5 p.m. today.

Smutek and Quinlan won their election after running unopposed on the RenewTU platform, The Temple News reported.

Their opponents, FireOwlsTU, dropped out of the race after two days of campaigning and endorsed RenewTU, The Temple News reported.

While the administration has yet to officially start working on their campaign initiatives, they have begun discussing plans to implement Wellness Days each semester, expand the Cherry Pantry and establish the Cherry Wardrobe, where students would be able to donate and purchase clothes at discounted prices with proceeds going to the Cherry Pantry, Smutek said.

RenewTU and Parliament may also work together on several initiatives, like encouraging the university to freeze tuition and offer a credit or no credit option for classes each semester, Smutek said.