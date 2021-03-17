FireOwlsTU suspends campaign, endorses RenewTU

The decision comes after just two days of campaigning.

FireOwlsTU, after campaigning for just two days, dropped out of the race for Temple Student Government’s executive branch and endorsed RenewTU’s bid instead, citing their desire for unity, according to a statement signed by both campaigns.

“We recognize that both campaigns are dedicated to the students of Temple, and the FireOwlsTU campaign has full confidence that RenewTU will tirelessly advocate for the student body and the North Philadelphia community,” the signed statement reads.

The two campaigns spoke last night and Gianni Quattrocchi, FireOwlsTU’s presidential candidate, informed Bradley Smutek, RenewTU’s presidential candidate, of the campaign’s decision, Smutek said in a statement emailed to The Temple News.

Both executive campaigns, along with five unopposed Parliament campaigns, launched on March 15, The Temple News reported. Voting will take place on April 6, 7 and 8.

“We are now united under RenewTU and its goals to transform your student experience, amplify your voice, and overcome our challenges,” the statement read. “By uniting we guarantee a better future for the university, the community, and the student body.”