Eight former Owls participate in Pro Day

Former Temple University football players worked out for scouts from more than 20 NFL teams on Tuesday.

Eight former Temple University football players participated in the team’s annual Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon.

The event gave the former Owls an opportunity to work out in front of National Football League scouts from more than 20 teams in the lead up to the NFL Draft on April 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here’s a breakdown of how each former Owl performed.

Daniel Archibong

Archibong, a former defensive tackle, played for the Owls last season. He finished with an event-high 28 reps on the bench press while also recording a 5.33 40-yard dash time, an 8-foot-4-inch broad jump and a 28.5-inch vertical jump.

“A couple of scouts told me not to worry about the times,” Archibong said. “They were just like, ‘Dude, for somebody like you who is 300 pounds, times don’t mean as much.’ They thought I did well and showcased what I needed to showcase.”

During his time at Temple, Archibong recorded 89 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and eight passes defended.

Branden Mack

Mack, a former wide receiver, played for the Owls last season. During the event, he recorded a 4.64 40-yard dash, 11 reps on the bench press, 31-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-7-inch broad jump.

“I feel today went well,” Mack said. “I ran faster than what a lot of scouts thought I was gonna run. I ran good routes. I moved well for my size, and I think scouts were impressed.”

Mack spoke with scouts from the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers after the event, he said.

While at Temple, Mack recorded 131 receptions, 1,819 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Kimere Brown

Brown, a former cornerback, played for the Owls last season. He recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time with a 4.56. He also jumped 32.5 inches in the vertical jump and recorded a 10-foot-4-inch broad jump.

“I performed pretty good today,” Brown said. “I didn’t have any electric times. I did run good in my 40, and I jumped well too in my board jump. When we did on-field drills, I felt as though I ran really fast and I caught all my passes that hit my hands.”

In his career at Temple, Brown recorded 18 total tackles and six passes defended. He missed the entire 2019 season due to an injury and was used in a rotational role during the 2020 season.

Anthony Cruz

Cruz, a former safety, last played for the Owls in 2019. During the event, Cruz recorded a 4.71 40-yard dash, 11 reps on the bench press, 37 inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet, 4 inches in the broad jump.

“I felt good today,” Cruz said. “I had a couple of coaches say I had a couple of good reps.”

Cruz spent most of his career at Temple playing special teams and rarely saw game action. He recorded seven total tackles and one fumble recovery in his career.

Jager Gardner

Gardner, a former running back, last played for the Owls during the 2019 season. Gardner recorded a 4.66 40-yard dash, 14 reps on the bench press, 28.5 inches in the vertical jump and 9 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump.

“I had a really good day,” Gardner said. “I surprised myself, and I think I surprised some guys with the clipboards too. I think a lot of people probably didn’t expect me to be there. I didn’t know what to expect today I just went out there and was like, ‘Look, I’m putting my best foot forward.’”

Gardner’s career ended at Temple when he broke his ankle in November 2020. During his five- year career, Gardner finished with 1,170 yards and nine touchdowns.

Zack Mesday

Mesday, a former defensive end, last played for the Owls in 2019. At the event, Mesday recorded a 4.75 40-yard dash, 25 reps on the bench press, 31 inches in the vertical jump and 9 feet, 5 inches in the broad jump.

Mesday only had a month to prepare for the event and worked out in little league batting cages instead of a football field because there was a lot of snow on the ground, but he was still happy with his performance, he said.

“I’m pretty happy with my numbers,” Mesday added. “Obviously, if I had longer to prepare, it would definitely be better, but given the situation, I think I performed really well.”

Mesday is currently playing for the Jersey Flight in the Arena Football League. In his career at Temple, Mesday racked up 58 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

Ayron Monroe

Monroe, a former safety, last played for the Owls in 2019. Monroe recorded a 4.76 40-yard dash, 33 inches in the vertical jump and 9 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump.

“I wasn’t necessarily happy with my performance and my numbers,” Monroe said. “I’ve done better numbers in the past, but today I wasn’t happy with my performance. I think that goes back into the rhythm going through each season and playing.”

While at Temple, Monroe recorded 54 tackles, one interception, two passes defended and one tackle for loss.

Benny Walls

Walls, a former safety, last played for the Owls in 2019. He recorded a 4.81 40-yard dash, 12 reps on the bench, 27.5 inches in the vertical jump and 8 feet, 11 inches in the broad jump.

Walls found out about the Pro Day event after he tested positive for COVID-19 in February, so he waited an extra two weeks before he could start preparing for the event, he said.

“For those first two weeks I was in my room going crazy,” Walls added. “From the moment I was able to go back outside and be able to be free and all that stuff, I attacked every single day as hard as I can because I had to get back the time I lost.”

In his four years at Temple, Walls recorded 136 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and 13 passes defended.