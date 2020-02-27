Police release footage of suspected Cecil B. Moore vandal

A man in a surveillance video is suspected of painting a racial slur onto Moore’s mural on Bouvier Street near Jefferson on Feb. 15.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Police Department released a surveillance video depicting a man who is suspected of vandalizing Cecil B. Moore’s mural on Bouvier Street near Jefferson last week.

The video shows the man spray painting a building’s wall between 6:00 and 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Police were alerted that Moore’s mural was vandalized with a racial slur later that day, the Temple News reported.

In a release, police said the suspect also vandalized the Brightside Academy on Van Pelt Street near Norris and Habitat for Humanity on 19th Street near Berks on Feb. 15.

Police describe the suspect as a black man of medium build who is 25-35 years old.

Moore, who earned his law degree from Temple, led seven months of protests to integrate Girard College in 1965. He served as the president of Philadelphia’s chapter of the NAACP from 1963 to 1967.

Anyone who has information about the suspect should call police at (215) 686-8477 or text 773847.