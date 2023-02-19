Temple police officer fatally shot near 17th Street

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Updated on 2/18 at 10:49 p.m.

A Temple University Police officer has died after being shot at 17th Street near Montgomery Avenue while attempting to apprehend a suspect in a robbery of a convenience store located at 15th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue Saturday night.

“There are simply no words that can make sense of such a tragedy,” wrote Stephen Orbanek, a university spokesperson, in a statement to The Temple News. “It tears at our sense of community, and wounds us to our very soul. Temple has lost an officer and hero to senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time.”

The officer was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Both the Philadelphia Police Department and the Temple University Police Department are gathering information regarding the incident, Orbanek wrote.

In a message to the Temple community, President Jason Wingard shared that the suspect in the shooting fled the Temple area and encouraged community members to seek counseling through Tuttleman Counseling Services.

“Please join me in sending our deepest sympathies and thoughts of strength and perseverance to the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time,” Wingard wrote.

The officer’s identity has not been released out of respect for friends and family, Orbanek wrote.

Temple University Police Association President Alec Shaffer wrote in a statement that TUPA, TUPD’s labor union, will continue its commitment to the officer, his family and the other police officers.

“There are no words that can express our deep sorrow to this officer and our Temple University Police family who attempt to process this horrific tragedy,” Shaffer wrote.

State and local politicians have also voiced their condolences for the officer’s family.

“Lori and I are devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tweeted Saturday. “We’re sending prayers to his loved ones, Temple Police, and the entire [Temple University] community. May his memory be a blessing.”

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that the City of Philadelphia will continue to support Temple Police during this time.

“Heartbroken and outraged by tonight’s news of the shooting and death of a Temple University police officer,” Kenney wrote. “The City of Philadelphia joins the Temple community in mourning. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

