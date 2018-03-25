Temple’s Varsity 8 boat splits races in its season opener

Temple kicked off its season by winning a pair of races against both Boston College and the University of North Carolina on Saturday on the Schuylkill.
Both of the Owls’ Varsity 8 squads beat Boston College on Saturday. Temple’s top Varsity 8 boat defeated the Eagles by more than five seconds. The Owls finished the race in six minutes, 41.2 seconds, while Boston College finished with a time of 6:46.3.
Temple’s Varsity 8 boat did the opposite against North Carolina. The Owls fell to the Tar Heels by about five seconds. North Carolina finished with a time 6:29.46 compared to Temple’s 6:34.6.
Temple’s second Varsity 8 boat went undefeated on the Schuylkill. The Owls beat the Tar Heels by almost two seconds, 6:37 to 6:38.7.
They also defeated Boston College by more than 10 seconds. Temple finished with a time of 6:37.7, while the Eagles finished the race in 6:48.
The Owls’ top Varsity 4 boat went 1-1 in its season opener. The group beat North Carolina with a time of 7:21.3 compared to the Tar Heels’ 7:25.5. Temple lost to Boston College by about eight seconds.
Temple’s third Varsity 8 boat lost both of its races against North Carolina and Boston College by more than 15 seconds.
Temple will host the Murphy Cup Regatta on the Schuylkill next weekend.
