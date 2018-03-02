Temple beats Wagner men’s tennis, loses just two matches

Temple beat Wagner College, 6-1, on Friday morning at Penn to earn its fourth victory in its past five matches.

The Owls (7-3, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) have won back-to-back matches 6-1 after losing their American Athletic Conference opener to East Carolina on Feb. 16 in Greenville, North Carolina.

Junior Alberto Caceres Casas and senior Thomas Sevel improved to 8-1 this spring with a 7-5 win in the top flight. Temple claimed the doubles point with freshman Mark Wallner and sophomore Juan Araoz.

Temple’s top five singles players all earned victories. Sevel beat Seahawks junior Anatoliy Lashkul, 6-3, 6-2, in the top flight. Caceres Casas beat sophomore Dylan Walters, 6-3, 6-3, in the second position. Araoz won in the third flight, and Wallner won in the fifth position.

Sophomore Francisco Bohorquez lost his doubles match with his partner junior Uladzimir Dorash, but he won his singles battle in the fourth flight against Wagner sophomore Hans Ohrner.

Temple will return to competition on March 10 against Monmouth University (3-8) at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls before it faces Princeton University (8-5) the next day in New Jersey.

Both Monmouth and Temple have beaten George Washington University, Navy and Villanova. Temple and Princeton’s only common opponent so far is Wagner, which both the Owls and Tigers beat.