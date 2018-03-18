Temple women’s tennis loses two straight matches

Temple’s four-match winning streak ended on Friday and Saturday with back-to-back losses to the University of Delaware and Penn.

The Owls (5-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) lost their fifth road match of the year on Saturday to Penn, 6-1, and were shorthanded during the weekend. Senior Yana Khon didn’t play either of the matches because of the flu.

Senior Alina Abdurakhimova helped Temple earn its lone singles point against the Quakers. She beat senior Lina Qostal 6-4, 6-4.

Senior Rimpledeep Kaur and junior Alice Patch won Temple’s only doubles match, 7-6, against junior OJ Singh and freshman Jimena Rodriguez-Benito.

The Owls won the doubles point against Delaware on Friday, but they fell to the Blue Hens, 4-3. Patch and senior Monet Stuckey-Willis won, 6-4, while freshman Oyku Boz and sophomore Kristina Titova won, 6-2.

Two of Delaware’s four singles wins were decided in straight sets. Sophomore Brooke Pilkington beat Abdurakhimova, 6-3, 6-3, and freshman Sarah Whited defeated Patch, 6-2, 6-2.

Delaware’s two other victories were decided in three sets. In the second flight, Stuckey-Willis lost to junior Sara Komer, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Junior Sarah Hall defeated Boz, 6-7,7-6, 6-2, in the fifth flight.

Titova and sophomore Cecilia Castelli each picked up straight set singles wins. Titova defeated senior Amanda Studnicki, 6-0, 6-0. Castelli beat junior Draga Sabotic, 6-3, 6-4.

Temple will travel to face Lehigh University (6-5) on Saturday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.