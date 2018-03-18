Temple men’s tennis team loses third straight road match

After claiming the doubles point, Georgetown University won three of the six singles matches to beat Temple, 4-3, on Saturday at the Arlington YMCA Tennis & Squash Center in Virginia.

The Owls (8-5, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) have now lost back-to-back matches immediately after their three-game winning streak.

Senior Thomas Sevel missed four days of practice during the week, but he returned to the court to face the Hoyas. He beat Georgetown senior Peter Beatty, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, in the top singles match.

Sevel also played in the top doubles flight. He and junior Alberto Caceres Casas lost 6-3 to Beatty and senior Mac Rechan. Sevel and Caceres Casas lost just their second match of the season and are now 9-2 together.

Junior Uladzimir Dorash and freshman Mark Wallner, who are two of the Owls’ starters, each participated in doubles but didn’t play singles. Wallner and sophomore Juan Araoz won their match against sophomore Ian Witmer and senior Marco Lam, 6-2.

Dorash and sophomore Francisco Bohorquez started their match in the third position, but they retired after the first game.

Temple’s top three singles players — Sevel, Caceres Casas and Araoz — all won their matches.

Temple will continue its five-match road stretch with two matches next weekend, starting with a battle against Lehigh University (5-4) on Saturday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Then the Owls will face Penn (9-9) on March 25.