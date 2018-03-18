Temple men’s tennis team loses third straight road match

18 March 2018 Men's Tennis, Sports, Tennis
Sophomore Juan Araoz reaches for a ball during an October practice at the Student Pavilion. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

After claiming the doubles point, Georgetown University won three of the six singles matches to beat Temple, 4-3, on Saturday at the Arlington YMCA Tennis & Squash Center in Virginia.

The Owls (8-5, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) have now lost back-to-back matches immediately after their three-game winning streak.

Senior Thomas Sevel missed four days of practice during the week, but he returned to the court to face the Hoyas. He beat Georgetown senior Peter Beatty, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, in the top singles match.

Sevel also played in the top doubles flight. He and junior Alberto Caceres Casas lost 6-3 to Beatty and senior Mac Rechan. Sevel and Caceres Casas lost just their second match of the season and are now 9-2 together.

Junior Uladzimir Dorash and freshman Mark Wallner, who are two of the Owls’ starters, each participated in doubles but didn’t play singles. Wallner and sophomore Juan Araoz won their match against sophomore Ian Witmer and senior Marco Lam, 6-2.

Dorash and sophomore Francisco Bohorquez started their match in the third position, but they retired after the first game.

Temple’s top three singles players — Sevel, Caceres Casas and Araoz — all won their matches.

Temple will continue its five-match road stretch with two matches next weekend, starting with a battle against Lehigh University (5-4) on Saturday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Then the Owls will face Penn (9-9) on March 25.

Evan Easterling
can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu Or you can follow Evan on Twitter @Evan_Easterling Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Quick trips: Suburbs

28 February 2011 News

Explore easily accessible art communities located right outside the Philadelphia area. The suburbs offer an affordable alternative to Philly’s First Fridays and neighborhood galleries. Less than an hour outside the city suburbs, such as Bethlehem,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*