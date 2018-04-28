Temple lacrosse’s season ends in loss to Georgetown

Senior attacker and captain Kira Gensler scored a hat-trick in the second period, but Temple (9-8, 4-5 Big East Conference) lost to Georgetown University (12-5, 8-1 Big East), 15-8, in its final game of the season on Saturday at Howarth Field.

The loss didn’t help Temple’s chances of qualifying for the conference tournament, however, a victory against the Hoyas wouldn’t have changed its fate at the end of the season.

The Owls also needed the University of Denver and UConn to lose its games on Saturday to make the conference Tournament. Denver’s 11-10 victory against Vanderbilt University automatically eliminated the Owls from the conference tournament.

“Knowing the importance of today’s game and knowing that we’re not advancing is definitely really hard,” Gensler said.

“I wanted our team to win,” she added. “I wanted to see us move forward,”

Three goals were scored within the first six minutes of the contest.

The Owls scored two of those three goals, including one from sophomore midfielder Michelle Koscinski, which gave Temple a 2-1 lead with 24 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first half. But Owls weren’t able to hold onto the lead.

Georgetown tied the game about two minutes after Koscinski’s goal and never trailed again for the remainder of the contest. The Hoyas scored three straight to take a a 5-2 lead at the 10:25 markt after they tied the game.

Sophomore attacker Michaela Bruno and sophomore midfielder Liza Liotta each scored hat-tricks for the Hoyas. Bruno scored two goals in the first half, while Liotta chipped in one.

“We knew this was going to be a really hard game to win,” said sophomore midfielder Maddie Gebert, who recorded a goal and two assists against Georgetown.

Coach Bonnie Rosen said it’s too early to evaluate how the year ended, but her and the coaching staff will reflect on the season soon.

“The first thing we look at as coaches after every game and certainly after every loss, and certainly after the season is, ‘How can we do it better as coaches?’” Rosen said.

“As a coach, you know, I’m always really sad to see a season come to an end,” she added” “I never wish it away.”