Temple’s regular season ends with a third place finish

Temple finished its regular season on Friday in a tri-meet against Kent State University and George Washington University at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio.

The Owls placed third with a score of 195.075, which is the third-highest total in program history. Kent State recorded 196.325 points to finish first, while George Washington placed second with a score of 195.650.

Temple’s highest score came in the floor competition. The Owls posted a 49.050 to place third. George Washington finished with 49.325 points in the floor competition to take first, while Kent State placed second with a 49.250.

Freshman all-around Tori Edwards earned a team-high 9.825 in the floor competition, which ranked fifth behind four gymnasts who scored 9.925s. Junior all-around India Anderson finished with Temple’s second-highest score on the floor with a 9.825, while senior all-around Sahara Gipson scored a 9.8.

Edwards and freshman all-around Delaney Garin each scored a 9.8 on the beam. Sophomore all-around Daisy Todd had the Owls’ third-highest beam score with a 9.725.

Gipson scored a 9.825 to tie for second overall in the vault with George Washington senior all-around Cami Drouin-Allaire. Edwards and sophomore all-around Jaylene Everett each posted 9.8s in the vault.

Temple will conclude its season in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday at The Palestra. The Owls finished fifth out of six schools at the ECAC Championships last season with a score of 193.675.