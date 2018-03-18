NAACP wants Temple stadium built in Rittenhouse Square

The Philadelphia NAACP suggested Temple build its proposed on-campus stadium in Rittenhouse Square in Center City, instead of North Philadelphia, 6ABC reported.

On Sunday, Rodney Muhammad, the NAACP chapter president, held a press conference in Rittenhouse Square, urging President Richard Englert to consider this location for its proposed stadium.

“The economic impact would be favorable for this area,” Muhammad told 6ABC. “It’s already a bustling business district. We don’t see that a stadium would greatly alter the character of the neighborhood where we’re standing right now.”

The 35,000-seat seat stadium is expected to be built between 16th and 15th Streets and Norris Street and Montgomery Avenue and will include retail and classroom space. In January, Temple announced it will move forward with its plans for the stadium and submit a proposal to the Philadelphia City Planning Commission in the coming months.

Since the university’s announcement, community organizations and North Philadelphia residents have continued to fight the proposed stadium. Englert held a town hall earlier this month, which ended more than an hour early because of protester disruption.

Muhammad also said the NAACP wants to meet with Englert to discuss their proposal. Englert did not attend an anti-stadium town hall meeting the NAACP and other community groups organized on March 2.