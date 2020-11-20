AAC announces full schedules for Temple basketball

The women’s team will begin play on Dec. 6, while the men’s team will begin play on Nov. 28.

The American Athletic Conference released the schedules for both Temple University men’s and women’s basketball in a press release today.

Both teams will compete in a 20-game, double round-robin conference schedule, according to the release.

Here’s a breakdown of each team’s schedule:

Temple women’s basketball

The Owls will open the season with two non-conference games in December, taking on Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 6 followed by a trip to South Carolina on Dec. 17.

Temple’s first conference game and first home game is on Dec. 20 against Southern Methodist. The Owls will remain at home for their next game against Tulsa on Dec. 23.

Next, the Owls will play their first conference road game at Tulane on Dec. 30.

Temple opens 2021 at East Carolina on Jan. 6 before hosting Central Florida on Jan. 9 at McGonigle Hall and Cincinnati on Jan. 13 at the Liacouras Center.

The Owls will then play back-to-back games in Texas as they take on Southern Methodist on Jan. 16 and Houston on Jan. 20.

Temple will return home for a Jan. 23 matchup against Wichita State before hitting the road again on Jan. 27 to play at South Florida. Temple will close out the busy month by hosting Tulane on Jan. 31.

In February, the Owls will play home games against East Carolina on Feb. 13 and Feb. 24 against South Florida. Temple’s away games in February include Tulsa on Feb. 17, Memphis on Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 against Central Florida.

The Owls will end the regular season on March 2 at home against Memphis.

The 2021 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship is scheduled for March 8-11 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the release.

Temple men’s basketball

The Owls will open their season in the 2020 Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 28 against Virginia Tech University and then will play The University of Rhode Island, Nov. 29 to finish out the tournament.

Next, Temple will play three straight Big 5 games: Dec. 3 on the road against Villanova at 7 p.m., Dec. 6 at home against La Salle at 2 p.m. and Dec. 12 on the road against Saint Joseph’s at 3 p.m.

After a 10-day break, the Owls will travel to Houston on Dec. 22 to begin American conference play.

On Dec. 30, Southern Methodist will come to the Liacouras Center for the Owls’ last game of 2020.

The new year will begin with Temple hosting Memphis on Jan. 2. The Owls away games in January are against Tulane on Jan. 6, Southern Methodist on Jan. 9, East Carolina on Jan. 16 and South Florida on Jan. 27.

Temple’s home games in January include Central Florida on Jan. 13, Cincinnati on Jan. 20 and Tulane on Jan. 31.

Temple will open the month of February with a two-game road trip to Cincinnati on Feb. 4 and Wichita State on Feb. 7.

The Owls will play back-to-back home games at the Liacouras Center against Houston on Feb. 10 and East Carolina on Feb. 13.

Temple will hit the road again against Tulsa on Feb. 16, Memphis on Feb. 21 and Central Florida on Feb. 27.

Temple will host their final home game of the month against South Florida on Feb. 24.

The season will close out in March with home games against Tulsa on March 2 and Wichita State on March 6.

The 2021 AAC men’s and women’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 11 to 14.

