Aaron McKie out as Temple head coach

Temple Men’s Basketball head coach Aaron McKie has stepped down after four seasons.

13 March 2023 and Featured, Men's Basketball, Sports
Former head coach Aaron McKie will serve as a special advisor to Temple Athletics. ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple Men’s Basketball has parted ways with head coach Aaron McKie, Temple Athletics announced in a press release Monday evening. He will remain with the program as a special advisor.

In what was a pivotal year for the program, the Owls finished the season with a final overall record of 16-16 and a conference record of 10-8. The Owls were eliminated in the second round of the American Athletic Conference tournament following an 84-54 loss to Cincinnati on March 10, failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. 

The all-time Temple great took over for former head coach Fran Dunphy in 2019 but struggled to find success. McKie went 52-56 during his four seasons at Temple and also failed to secure an AAC tournament win. 

McKie’s coaching departure comes amid a series of continued coaching changes for many of Temple’s varsity sports following the 2021 arrival of Temple Vice President and Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson. 

“I want to thank [McKie] for his service to Temple these past nine seasons, both as an assistant and head coach,” Johnson wrote in the press release. “Aaron has been a role model both as a student-athlete, a professional player and as our coach.”

The department will immediately begin a national search for the team’s next head coach.

