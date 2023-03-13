Aaron McKie out as Temple head coach

Temple Men’s Basketball has parted ways with head coach Aaron McKie, Temple Athletics announced in a press release Monday evening. He will remain with the program as a special advisor.

In what was a pivotal year for the program, the Owls finished the season with a final overall record of 16-16 and a conference record of 10-8. The Owls were eliminated in the second round of the American Athletic Conference tournament following an 84-54 loss to Cincinnati on March 10, failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The all-time Temple great took over for former head coach Fran Dunphy in 2019 but struggled to find success. McKie went 52-56 during his four seasons at Temple and also failed to secure an AAC tournament win.

McKie’s coaching departure comes amid a series of continued coaching changes for many of Temple’s varsity sports following the 2021 arrival of Temple Vice President and Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson.

“I want to thank [McKie] for his service to Temple these past nine seasons, both as an assistant and head coach,” Johnson wrote in the press release. “Aaron has been a role model both as a student-athlete, a professional player and as our coach.”

The department will immediately begin a national search for the team’s next head coach.