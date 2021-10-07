Temple names Arthur Johnson as athletics director

Johnson is a former University of Texas veteran administrator and will also serve as Temple’s new vice president

Arthur Johnson, a former University of Texas veteran administrator, is Temple University’s new vice president and director of athletics, announced President Jason Wingard.

“Arthur emerged as best exemplifying the proud tradition, and expected future, of excellence in academics and athletics that Temple represents,” Wingard said.

Johnson has served in the role of senior associate athletics director for administration and operations at Texas since 2014. Prior to this role, he spent three years as Texas’ senior associate athletics director for football operation, as well as a six-year stint at the University of Georgia as the associate athletics director for internal operations.

Temple conducted a nationwide search before Johnson landed the position.

Besides overseeing athletics, Johnson will join Wingard’s presidential cabinet, a board of eight senior administrators, Wingard said.

“I am truly humbled and appreciative of this awesome opportunity to work with coaches, staff, administrators, faculty while actively participating in the holistic development of the student athletes,” Johnson said. “We are going to be a part of President Wingard’s vision.”

Former men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy has served as interim athletics director since June 2020. Patrick Kraft, who is now the athletics director for Boston College, previously held the role from 2015-2020.

Johnson joins amidst several changes taking place for Temple sports, including conference realignment, COVID-19 protocol changes and Name, Image and Likeness procedures.

“I believe the best is yet to come, and I cannot wait to get started,” Johnson said.