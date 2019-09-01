Owls utilize all available players in win over Bucknell

Temple has 117 players on its football roster. Seventy saw the field on Saturday in Temple’s 56-12 win against Bucknell at Lincoln Financial Field.

Coach Rod Carey went through his depth chart to give his players game experience as Temple’s win became more secure.

“We got a chance to play everybody,” Carey said after the game. “Even some guys that we’re redshirting got some extended time which was really quality. So we got to get them some good film.”

It is important to Carey that younger players got a chance to develop their skills on the field on Saturday.

With 13 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the entire second offensive unit came onto the field. Redshirt-sophomore Todd Centeio recorded 98 of Temple’s 507 passing yards.

Redshirt-senior wide receiver Travon Williams scored the Owls’ final touchdown. At least seven Owls had at least one reception. Redshirt-junior Branden Mack, senior Isaiah Wright, and redshirt-sophomore Jadan Blue started at wide receiver.

During camp, Running Backs coach Gabe Infante said substituting players builds depths and allows the coaches to build toward the future.

“It gives us great flexibility in our offense,” Infante said after practice Aug. 20. “The more we’re able to move around guys, and the more dynamic we are as an offense, I think the more weapons [we have] and the harder we are to defend.”

Freshman running back Re’Mahn Davis came off the bench in the first quarter and led the team in rushing with 60 yards.

In total, four freshmen saw their first collegiate playing time on Saturday. Safety MJ Griffin, offensive lineman Victor Stoffel and defensive tackle Wisdom Quarshie also entered the game for Carey.

Temple’s four transfer students saw game action. Graduate safety Ayron Monroe started the game. Graduate kicker Jacob LaFree handled kickoff duties, as Carey had indicated he would during summer practice. Junior cornerback Harrison Hand, who had been injured and held out of practice, contributed two tackles. Sophomore punter Adam Barry totaled 123 yards on 3 punts.

“Being a young guy, for me it just shows how much the coaches trust me,” Blue said. “If you’re young, you’ve got older guys over you, being able to come out there and show it every day. But on top of that, just having the trust from your coaches to put you out there, that’s the most important.”