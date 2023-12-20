E.J. Warner transfers to Rice

Warner announced his decommitment from Temple Football weeks ago and has now moved to Temple’s AAC-rival Rice.

Former Temple Football quarterback E.J. Warner will transfer to Rice, he announced on his social media Wednesday afternoon.

The rising junior declared he was leaving Temple on Nov. 28 in a similar announcement. He will have two years of eligibility at Temple’s American Athletic Conference rival.

Temple head coach Stan Drayton spoke about Warner’s departure from the program and the impact the young quarterback had in his two years in the Cherry and White.

“I want the best for E.J.,” said Drayton at his press conference on National Signing Day before Warner’s announcement. “I’m very grateful for his time here and the effort and the energy that he put into helping his team have some success. Obviously, we didn’t want to lose E.J., but if E.J. is looking for a situation that is going to be a better fit for him, then I wish them all the best.”

Warner had 3,076 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 turnovers in the 2023 season and departed Temple as one of the best quarterbacks in the program’s history.

“I’ve valued my two seasons as a Temple Owl, but now feel it is my time to pursue a new challenge and explore those new possibilities,” Warner wrote in the Nov. 28 social media statement. “I’m entering the portal with two years of eligibility remaining and look forward to where this incredible journey takes me next.”

Temple Football will not face Rice in the 2024 season but could face the program in 2025, which would be Warner’s senior season. Rice joined the AAC as part of the conference’s 2023 expansion.