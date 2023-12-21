Owls add 23 recruits on National Signing Day

Temple Football announced its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday, bringing 23 new players into the program during head coach Stan Drayton’s second National Signing Day.

“I’m really excited about the class we’re able to put together,” Drayton said. “A lot of credit goes out to [the] coaching staff and supporting staff for really doing a great job organizing the process for us, so we can target the needs we have on this football team.”

Here is a breakdown of the players who committed to Temple by position.

QUARTERBACK:

EVAN SIMON

Simon transferred from Rutgers after throwing for 952 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 games. Simon started against Temple in 2022, completing nine passes for 52 yards in Rutgers’ 16-14 win.

The quarterback joins Temple with two years of eligibility remaining. He will look to fill the void left by former Owl E.J. Warner, who committed to Rice Wednesday afternoon.

“[Simon] is an accurate passer, has the ability to play with his feet and extend plays,” Drayton said. “And the thing I love about him right now is the intangible of having a major chip on his shoulder because of whatever went on with him at Rutgers. He’s going to bring some instant leadership and a little moxie to him.”

RUNNING BACK:

TYREI WASHINGTON

Washington signed to Temple after playing for the Community College of San Francisco and is listed as a two-star recruit by Rivals.com. He finished 2023 with 504 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, averaging nearly five yards per carry.

Washington is listed at 5-feet-9-inches and 215 pounds but can be a physical runner for the Owls next season, Drayton said.

OFFENSIVE LINE:

MAUSA PALU

Palu is transferring from the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California. The Valencia, California native could be a plug-and-play fixture on the line and is expected to have an immediate effect, Drayton said.

“[Palu] plays with a chip on his shoulder,” Drayton said. “Plays like he’s angry, finishes blocks, and I think he brings a demeanor to that offensive line that we absolutely need.”

LINUS LINDBERG

Lindberg is also joining Temple from the College of the Canyons. The 6-foot-4-inch, 295-pound tackle from Sweden played defensive tackle his freshman year before converting to the other side of the ball last season.

EVAN DAILEY

Dailey committed to Temple from Gahanna Lincoln High School in Gahanna, Ohio. The 6-foot-6-inch, 285-pound lineman won the Ohio Capital Conference championship in both his junior and senior seasons. He didn’t allow a sack in his senior season en route to an undefeated year.

WIDE RECEIVER:

BRYSON GOODWIN

Goodwin played high school football at Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida, with running back Joquez Smith. The rising freshman finished with 18 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns last season, and he also earned 23 tackles and an interception as a cornerback.

TYLER STEWART

Stewart attended Jones County High School in Gray, Georgia, where he caught 29 passes for 449 passes and five touchdowns as a junior. Stewart is a three-star recruit who committed on June 14.

TIGHT END:

DAVIEL EVERT

Evert played overseas in Germany as a member of the Nurnberg Rams. He was recruited by Chris Wiesehan and Adam Scheier and will serve as good depth for the Owls following the departure of David-Martin Robinson and Jordan Smith.

DEFENSIVE LINE:

SULTAN BADMUS

Badmus joined Temple out of Bowie High School in Bowie, Maryland. He totaled 58 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and 14 sacks last season while playing both ways, getting snaps at tight end.

LINEBACKERS:

KATIN SURPRENANT

Surprenant transferred from Mt. San Antonio Community College after spending a year as a walk-on at Colorado. He earned first-team JUCO All-America and first-team all-conference honors in the 2023 season, totaling 45 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and a sack in 11 games.

TORREN WRIGHT

Wright is transferring after two years at NC State. Wright redshirted in 2022 and totaled two tackles in seven games played in 2023.

TYLER LEPOLO

Lepolo is transferring from City College of San Francisco. The 6-foot-1-inch, 235 pound JUCO product played in 11 games in 2023, totaling 67 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Lepolo’s stats earned him unanimous Bay 6 All-League honors.

DEFENSIVE BACKS:

DENZEL CHAVIS

Chavis is coming from Union City High School in New Jersey. He was recognized as an all-state and first-team All-Super Football Conference as a senior.

ADRIAN LAING

Laing joins Temple from Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus, New Jersey. The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound cornerback totaled 61 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception his senior year.

“We got some really good freshman DB’s in Laing and Chavis,” Drayton said. “These are two long corners that can really push for playing time as a freshman.”

JAYLEN LEWIS

Lewis is transferring from Arkansas, playing in one game in the 2023 season after redshirting his freshman year. Lewis was a three-star prospect out of high school and is expected to play an immediate role in the defensive back room.

“You see on film why [Lewis] had the opportunity to go to Arkansas,” Drayton said. “I think that immediately he makes our back end better.”

ADRIAN MADDOX

Maddox is transferring from Alabama State, playing in five games while totaling 26 solo tackles and two forced fumbles.

Maddox recorded eight tackles and one interception in his collegiate debut against Howard. That interception made Maddox the youngest player to intercept a pass in a collegiate game.

DEVONTA OWENS

Owens is transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback finished 2023 with 38 tackles, three for loss and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

His efforts earned him an honorable mention on the all-Southwest Junior College Football Conference teams.

TOREY RICHARDSON

Richardson is transferring from UTEP, playing five games and totaling 23 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and seven deflected passes.

The 6-foot-1-inch defensive back has one year of eligibility remaining, and with uncertainty at the second cornerback spot, Richardson is expected to compete for a starting role right away in spring camp.

“Level of play we got to get better,” Drayton said about the defensive backs. “I just felt that we had guys in sports that had opportunities to make plays that didn’t quite make the play. You got to look at and evaluate your team, can that kid get better or do you gotta go get better?”

ANDREAS KEATON

Keaton played three seasons at Western Carolina where he was the school leader in tackles in the last two seasons.

After earning first-team preseason All-South Conference in the summer, the 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound safety led the Catamounts with 67 tackles last season.

KICKER:

MADDUX TRUJILLO

Trujillo spent last season at Austin Peay, where he earned 87 points while converting 13-15 field goals in five games. He is expected to replace both Camden Price and Chris Van Eckren, who both left the program after 2023.

MORE TO COME?

Though he brought in 23 players Wednesday, Drayton will have another opportunity to pick up commitments during the next National Signing Day on Feb. 7.

“This process is not over,” Drayton said. “This is just one signing day. We’re not finished, but I really do feel like we’re off to a really good start.”