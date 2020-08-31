Redshirt sophomore guard Tai Strickland sidelined with shoulder injury

With the season nearing, Temple Basketball loses its transfer guard for an indefinite period of time.

Temple University men’s basketball announced Monday redshirt sophomore guard Tai Strickland underwent successful right shoulder surgery on Aug. 27. His timetable to return to physical team activities is yet to be determined, according to the press release.

Strickland, the son of former NBA player Rod Strickland, sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules after coming from the University of Wisconsin before the 2019-20 season. Strickland only played 3.1 minutes per game in 16 games for the Badgers.

With the departures of guards Quinton Rose and Nate Pierre-Louis who declared for the NBA Draft after last season, Strickland was expected to fill a backcourt role for the Owls.

Strickland could’ve contributed as a primary ball-handler and scorer this season. Temple’s offense was ranked the 217th-best in the country last season, according to Ken Pomeroy’s College Basketball Rankings, which takes into account factors like difficulty of schedule and home-court advantage when weighing teams against one another.

It remains unclear what Strickland’s role will be when he returns from injury.

