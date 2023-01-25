January 24: Recapping Temple’s upset over Houston

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple Men’s Basketball defeated the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in nearly 23 years on Sunday to continue an impressive start to conference play. Also, Temple Women’s Basketball is starting to feel the bumps and bruises of being a team without as much chemistry as their conference foes. Rounding out the topics are updates on fencing and gymnastics. The Temple News Assistant Sports Editors Javon Edmonds and Samuel O’Neal discuss it all on this week’s episode.