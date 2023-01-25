January 24: Recapping Temple’s upset over Houston

Temple Men’s Basketball defeated the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in nearly 23 years on Sunday to continue an impressive start to conference play. Also, Temple Women’s Basketball is starting to feel the bumps and bruises of being a team without as much chemistry as their conference foes. Rounding out the topics are updates on fencing and gymnastics. The Temple News Assistant Sports Editors Javon Edmonds and Samuel O’Neal discuss it all on this week’s episode.
Javon Edmonds
Javon can be reached at javon.edmonds@temple.edu. Follow Javon on Twitter @javonedmonds45.
Samuel O'Neal
Samuel can be reached at samuel.oneal@temple.edu. Follow Samuel on Twitter @samueloneal43.
