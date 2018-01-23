Bill Cosby juror selection to begin in March

Juror selection for Bill Cosby’s retrial is set to start on March 29. Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill is expected to select 12 jurors from Montgomery County for the sexual assault trial, according to the Reporter Online.



The jurors from Cosby’s first sexual assault trial, which ended in a mistrial in June, were selected from Allegheny County.

Cosby’s legal team told the Reporter Online that they will not be selecting jurors from outside the county for the retrial. In August, Cosby hired a new defense team for the upcoming trial, including Los Angeles-based lawyer Tom Mesereau, who got Michael Jackson acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005.

The night before this announcement, Cosby made his first public performance since 2015 in Germantown’s La Rose Jazz Club. The former comedian didn’t discuss his upcoming trial, according to Philly.com.

Cosby is accused of molesting former university employee Andrea Constand in 2004. Last week, Constand’s lawyers filed a motion to present testimonies from 19 other Cosby accusers at the retrial, which is slated to start April 2.