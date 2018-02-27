Bill Cosby’s youngest daughter dies at age 44

Comedian and former university trustee Bill Cosby’s daughter, Ensa Cosby, has died at age 44.

Andrew Wyatt, Bill Cosby’s spokesperson told CNN on Monday afternoon that she “recently died from renal disease.”

“The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa,” a spokesman wrote in a statement that was obtained by CNN.

Ensa Cosby was a strong supporter of her father through accusations of sexual assault by more than 60 women, citing racism as a reason for the scandal, CNN reported.

Bill Cosby’s legal team is scheduled to appear in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on March 5 and 6. They’ll attend a pretrial hearing before his second criminal trial is set to begin in early April.

Ensa Cosby is one of five children born to Bill and Camille Cosby. Their son Ennis was murdered in 1997 at the age of 27 during a failed robbery attempt, CNN reported.