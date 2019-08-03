Bucks County man charged with making threats against Temple Police

Patrick Buhler allegedly told a Walmart customer he would see him in the news while buying ammunition.

Police in Bucks County charged a man with threatening Temple and its police department while buying ammunition at a Tullytown Walmart, according to a release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s office on Saturday.



Patrick Buhler, 29, was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment after he allegedly asked a customer at the store about TUPD’s response time and told the customer that he would see him in the news, according to the release.



While purchasing five boxes of .223 ammunition, Buhler also allegedly said he chose the bullets because he knew TUPD wore body armor. The Morrisville resident had visited multiple Walmart stores to buy ammunition, knives and small-cylinder propane bottles.



Buhler was taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility and his case has been assigned for prosecution.

Temple is aware of the situation and is cooperating with authorities, wrote university spokesperson Ray Betzner in an email to The Temple News.