Campus Safety Services increases Temple patrols

Campus Safety Services has issued additional patrols and is coordinating with the Philadelphia Police Department to monitor Main Campus and businesses on and around campus, Charles Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services, wrote in an email to The Temple News.

Temple tweeted that large groups were gathering near Main Campus on Sunday afternoon and encouraged residents to stay inside. It also mentioned the 6 p.m. citywide curfew for tonight.

The alert “was sent out as an abundance of caution observing large groups in the Broad and Girard area causing damage and heading north,” Leone wrote in the email.

There have been no acts of vandalism or looting on campus, Leone added in the email.