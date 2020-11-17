Chalk connects community

On Saturday, 14 artists throughout Kensington and Fishtown took part in the 2020 Philadelphia Chalk Festival, a street painting event connecting local artists, businesses and community organizations.



Sponsored by Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Painted Bride Art Center, the festival took place from 12 p.m. until sundown outside several venues and businesses throughout Fishtown and East Kensington. Artists worked on their murals all day and set up materials and supplies along the sidewalk.



The festival was an opportunity for artists to attempt a new medium of artistry while people walked by and watched their progress. For most artists, it was their first time using chalk, but that didn’t stop the artists from showing how you can still be very creative with limited supplies.