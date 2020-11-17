Chalk connects community

Local artists painted chalk murals on sidewalks throughout Kensington and Fishtown on Saturday.

17 November 2020 and Live in Philly, Multimedia
Rushawn Stanley works on his chalk mural outside the Monkey Club on York Street near Amber. | JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

On Saturday, 14 artists throughout Kensington and Fishtown took part in the 2020 Philadelphia Chalk Festival, a street painting event connecting local artists, businesses and community organizations.

Sponsored by Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Painted Bride Art Center, the festival took place from 12 p.m. until sundown outside several venues and businesses throughout Fishtown and East Kensington. Artists worked on their murals all day and set up materials and supplies along the sidewalk. 

The festival was an opportunity for artists to attempt a new medium of artistry while people walked by and watched their progress. For most artists, it was their first time using chalk, but that didn’t stop the artists from showing how you can still be very creative with limited supplies. 

Erik Coombs

can be reached at erik.coombs@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

Matt Murray

Assistant Multimedia Editor 2020-2021 Major: Film Minor: Philosophy Also, a petsitter!

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*