City releases list of ballots with errors

The Philadelphia City Commissioners’ office has released a list from the Philadelphia Board of Elections detailing individuals whose mail-in ballots contain errors. Some of the mistakes include missing a secrecy envelope, signature or date on the declaration envelope or having a potentially incorrect date on the declaration envelope.

Philadelphians can see if their names are on any of the lists here. Voters on any of the lists may not have their ballots counted and are advised to request a replacement ballot at the County Board of Elections office in City Hall Room 140 on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters who cannot travel to the office due to a disability can designate someone using this form to pick up a replacement ballot or submit a completed one. If a voter cannot request a replacement ballot by the end of Election Day, they can cast a Provisional Ballot instead.