City, state approve Temple’s campus return plan

The university plans to bring some students back to Main Campus for in-person classes this fall.

Temple University’s plan to bring students back for the fall semester has been approved by the City of Philadelphia and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the university announced today.



The plan, which emphasizes testing, social distancing and mask-wearing and de-densifying Main Campus while students attend in-person classes, was designed by more than 150 faculty and staff at the university, according to the announcement. Its development began in Spring 2020 as the university was winding down from a semester that had been abruptly moved online in March.



The Philadelphia Department of Public Health worked with Temple to ensure that the plan met its recommendations and continues to work with universities in the city to ensure their plans and protocols are “appropriate for the current situation,” a spokesperson for the department wrote in an email to The Temple News.



A spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Temple is remaining flexible and is prepared to deviate from its current plan and move classes completely online if need be, Englert wrote.

