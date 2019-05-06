Congratulations, first-gen grads

The Editorial Board thanks the first-generation students for sharing their stories with The Temple News. Congratulations, and good luck on your future endeavors.

More than 9,000 Temple University students will graduate and become alumni on Thursday during college and university-wide commencement ceremonies. Some will be the first in their families to reach the achievement.

First-generation students are a significant portion of the Temple population. In Fall 2015, when most of the Class of 2019 enrolled at Temple, 16.9 percent of freshmen didn’t have a parent or guardian who attended college.

First-generation students face challenges with finances and adjusting to college at higher rates than their peers. In this week’s Intersection, first-generation students shared their stories of navigating college and wrote tributes to the mentors and professors who helped them earn their degrees.

The Editorial Board thanks those who shared their journey to Thursday’s graduation in this week’s issue and congratulates all graduates, especially those who are the first in their families to earn a college degree. They overcame challenges other students may not encounter and situations when they couldn’t ask a parent or close relative for help.

The Editorial Board also commends the people who mentored these students and provided them with strong support systems.

Best of luck to the Class of 2019 in all its future endeavors.