Convention intersects Blackness and comic books

On Saturday, The African American Museum in Philadelphia on Arch and 7th streets held the Super Heru Mini Comic-Con, an event hosted by the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention that focuses on the history between Blackness and the comic book and fantasy worlds. The event featured workshops for kids, speaker panels from artists and comic book shop owners, and comic books and art for sale.

Ariell Johnson, a 2005 business alumna and featured speaker on the panel, is the owner of Amalgam Comics and Coffeehouse on Frankford Avenue near Huntington Street.

“The store was an idea I got while I was still a student at Temple University,” Johnson said. “My aim was to create a place to be social around comic books.”

Roman Clayton-Hopson, 14, from Abington, Pennsylvania, dressed up like Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King’s book IT.

“I grew up with comics and go to events for black nerds,” Clayton-Hopson said. “It’s a place for people to just be themselves it’s just easy to express yourself.”