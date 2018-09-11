Corners hurt Temple field hockey in loss to Kent State

Despite leading by two goals after the end of the first half, Temple University (1-5) lost to Kent State University (2-5) by a final score of 6-2 Sunday afternoon at Howarth Field. It is the largest margin of defeat for the Owls so far.



The Owls played a strong first half, riding the momentum of their first wins of the season on Friday evening.



Midway through the first half, freshman midfielder and forward Nienke Oerlemans scored her first goal of the season.



Oerlemans inserted the ball on an offensive corner for Temple and went to the near goal post, where she was able to tap the ball past Kent’s junior goalkeeper, Mary Crumlish.



Freshman midfielder Annie Judge also scored her first goal as an Owl.



The Owls got a cold start to the second half, allowing three goals in five minutes.



Temple took a timeout after Kent State tied the score, but was unable to regain control of the game.



The Golden Flashes scored three more goals, again in a span of about five minutes, before sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Carotenuto entered the game to replace senior goalkeeper Chloe Johnson.



The Owls next play on Friday, Sept 14 at 3 p.m. They will start their Big East Conference schedule at Liberty University, ranked 16th by the NFHCA Poll.

