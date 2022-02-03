Davis sets record in blowout win

With just less than three minutes left in the first quarter, Owls’ graduate student forward Mia Davis became Temple’s new all-time scoring leader after she caught a pass from freshman guard Jasha Clinton and converted on a layup.

Temple University women’s basketball (10-9, 5-3 The American Athletic Conference) defeated Wichita State University (11-9, 2-5 The American) 70-49 on Wednesday night at McGonigle Hall.

Head coach Tonya Cardoza called a timeout following Davis’ record-setting basket as her teammates and coaches celebrated the milestone.

“It was a great feeling to do it in front of the Owl fans and my family,” Davis said. “It meant everything for them to see me accomplish this in person.”

The previous record of 2,194 points had stood since the 1983-84 season, held by former forward Marilyn Stephens-Franklyn.

“[Davis] is just so deserving of it,” Cardoza said. “She is one of the most unselfish kids, and I am so happy that she was able to get that milestone.”

The Owls got off to a slow start offensively, but closed out the first quarter with a one-point lead following a corner 3-pointer from freshman forward Caranda Perea.

In the second quarter, the Owls outscored the Shockers 17-6. Going into halftime, they had a 35-23 lead after freshman guard Aniya Gourdine drove to the basket and converted on a layup with six seconds left, capping off a 13-4 run.

“Offensively we got things going because we were able to get stops,” Cardoza said. “We got contributions from a bunch of people and we were working the ball around, which led to guys getting open looks.”

Davis finished the game with a team- high 18 points on her record- setting night and went seveon of 16 from the field.

Perea finished with a season-high 15 points, going three for five from 3-point range, and shot six for 11 from the field. It was the type of game the Owls want to see from her every night, Cardoza said.

“She was a huge spark for us,” Cardoza added. “She has the green light to shoot the basketball because every time the ball leaves her hand I think it’s going in and I think she’s starting to realize that she can be a difference.”

The Owls will look to make it back-to-back wins when they host East Carolina University (8-12, 1-6 The American) on Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.